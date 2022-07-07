Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.