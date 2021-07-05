 Skip to main content
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

