Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.