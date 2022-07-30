Wahoo's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
Below normal temperatures expected across Nebraska again today. Enjoy it, because we're only going to be warming up from here! Track temps and rain chances thru the weekend in our updated forecast.
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are …
Watch now: Good chance of rain across the state Wednesday, severe storms possible in central and western Nebraska
A cold front will begin pushing into Nebraska in the mid-afternoon today. Track the rain as it moves across the state and get the latest on the severe threat for western and central Nebraska here.
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Saturday.…
With a cold front stalling out near us, the chance for showers and storms will continue Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
The Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% ch…
The Wahoo area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fa…
For the drive home in Wahoo: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperature…
It will be a warm day in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The forecast …