Wahoo's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
