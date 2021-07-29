Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.