For the drive home in Wahoo: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
The hottest conditions yet for many, but then a cold front will arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are …
Watch now: Good chance of rain across the state Wednesday, severe storms possible in central and western Nebraska
A cold front will begin pushing into Nebraska in the mid-afternoon today. Track the rain as it moves across the state and get the latest on the severe threat for western and central Nebraska here.
The Wahoo area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fa…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds NW at 10 to 20…
It will be a warm day in Wahoo. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The forecast …
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecas…
The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wil…
With a cold front stalling out near us, the chance for showers and storms will continue Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.