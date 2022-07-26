Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.