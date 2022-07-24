Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wahoo will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.