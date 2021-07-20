This evening in Wahoo: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 34% chance of rain in …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Today's condi…