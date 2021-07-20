Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.