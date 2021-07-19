Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.