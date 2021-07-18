Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.