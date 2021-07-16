This evening in Wahoo: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today…
Today's temperature in Wahoo will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Today's condi…
For the drive home in Wahoo: Occasional showers with a thunderstorm possible. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 34% chance of rain in …
Wahoo folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Wahoo f…
The Wahoo area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecas…