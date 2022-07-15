Wahoo's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
