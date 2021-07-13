Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wahoo area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
