For the drive home in Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
