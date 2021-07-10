For the drive home in Wahoo: Occasional showers with a thunderstorm possible. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wahoo community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
