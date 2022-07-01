Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo Saturday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.