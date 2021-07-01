For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Wahoo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Wahoo
