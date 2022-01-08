This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 11F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Wahoo: Bitterly cold. Cloudy. Low around 0F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. We'll see a low temperat…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -1 degree is today's …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low tempe…
For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy and windy. Low 7F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be…
Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…