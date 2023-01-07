This evening's outlook for Wahoo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Wahoo Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Wahoo
