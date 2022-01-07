 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

