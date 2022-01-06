For the drive home in Wahoo: Bitterly cold. Cloudy. Low around 0F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -1 degree is today's …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. We'll see a low temperat…
For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy and windy. Low 7F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be…
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Mostly cloudy and windy early. Snow showers late. Low near 0F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. Today's forecasted low …