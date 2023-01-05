For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Wahoo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Wahoo
