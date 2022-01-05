 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low -1F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics