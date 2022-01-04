 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Partly cloudy and windy. Low 7F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . A -2-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

