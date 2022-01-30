Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Wahoo temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.