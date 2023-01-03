Wahoo's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Wahoo
