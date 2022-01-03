For the drive home in Wahoo: Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
