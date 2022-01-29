This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Wahoo will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Wahoo's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo tomorrow. …
Wahoo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Saturday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. W…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will…
It will be a cold day in Wahoo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wahoo area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…