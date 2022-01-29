 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Wahoo will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

