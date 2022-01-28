 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Mainly clear skies. Low 18F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

