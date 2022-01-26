Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.