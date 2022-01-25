This evening in Wahoo: Clear skies. Low 3F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
