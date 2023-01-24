Wahoo's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Wahoo
