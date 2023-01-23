 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Wahoo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska

Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska

An employee at the Microtel Inn in Kearney said many people appeared to be prepared for the storm but said shutting down the interstate still caught some travelers off guard.