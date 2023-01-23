Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Wahoo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.