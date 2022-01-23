 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.

