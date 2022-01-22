This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Sunday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
