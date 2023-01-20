This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Overcast. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. Saturday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Wahoo
Related to this story
Most Popular
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for southeast Nebraska Wednesday. All snow for the rest of the state, but a lot of it. Get the latest timing as well as forecast ice and snow totals here.
Quite the variation in snow totals across the area this morning. The snow will end this afternoon, but it will be cold and windy. Find out about wind chills and our next snow chance here.
An employee at the Microtel Inn in Kearney said many people appeared to be prepared for the storm but said shutting down the interstate still caught some travelers off guard.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The area will…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Saturday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
A report says Nebraska experienced five billion-dollar disasters, while a Lincoln-based insurer says hail and wind did nearly $2 billion in damage across the state.
Wahoo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on…
This evening in Wahoo: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 23F. Winds N at 1…