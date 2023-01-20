Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Overcast. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. Saturday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.