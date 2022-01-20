This evening's outlook for Wahoo: A mostly clear sky. Low 2F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
