Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Periods of rain and freezing rain. Low 31F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Wahoo Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.