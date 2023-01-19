 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.

