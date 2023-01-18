Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 23F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wahoo could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.