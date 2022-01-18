Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening in Wahoo: Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 11F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.