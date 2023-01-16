Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Wahoo Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.