Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wahoo tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

