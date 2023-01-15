 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wahoo Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

