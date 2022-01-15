 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo

For the drive home in Wahoo: Mainly clear skies. Low 11F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Wahoo will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for more weather updates.

