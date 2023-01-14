 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Wahoo

Wahoo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wahoo area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wahoo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.