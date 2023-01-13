Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Wahoo

This evening's outlook for Wahoo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Wahoo will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.