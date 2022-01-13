Tonight's weather conditions in Wahoo: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wahoo tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Wahoo
